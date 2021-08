A thrilling finish at the Ageas Bowl saw Southern Brave rack up their first win in The Hundred, beating Birmingham Phoenix by four wickets with just three balls to spare. Brave's captain James Vince had led from the front with a 38-ball 60, but his dismissal by Moeen Ali off the 58th ball, top-edging a sweep to short fine leg, sparked a collapse from the home side as they sunk from 82 for two to 126 for five in the race to get over the line.