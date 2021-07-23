Cancel
Congress & Courts

Industry to Congress: G-fees aren’t your “piggybank”

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dozen industry groups have joined forces to oppose any plan to raise Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae guarantee fees (g-fees) to pay for an infrastructure package. Last weekend, a plan to raise revenue through expanded tax enforcement to pay for the bipartisan infrastructure package fell by the wayside. That measure was expected to bring in $700 billion in revenue. With that off the table, Senators are now casting about for an alternative.

