Industry to Congress: G-fees aren’t your “piggybank”

James R. Schenck is President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation. The current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is a disgrace. At $7.25 per hour, an employee working 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year (with no time off) will earn roughly $15,000 annually — before taxes. Now imagine that this worker is a single parent or caretaker. Imagine that one of these children or family members struggles with a medical issue or has special needs. The nation’s failure to provide living wages for American families is one of the reasons why in June 2020 almost 14 million U.S. children didn’t have enough to eat. As a father, I can’t stand by and watch this happen.