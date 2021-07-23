Company Embodies ‘Right to Repair’ By Redesigning Auto Parts That Constantly Fail—And Selling Them Cheaper

Just when you thought 2021 couldn’t get any more bizarre…. There’s no denying the shortage of computer chips for cars has been disastrous for automakers, particularly Ford. But a new report claiming the Blue Oval is considering shipping vehicles to dealerships for service technicians to install semiconductor chips when they finally arrive seems like a drastic move. Obviously, this isn’t happening yet, and it might not ever happen. But we might be seeing this reality in the near future.