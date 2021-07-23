Cancel
Company Embodies ‘Right to Repair’ By Redesigning Auto Parts That Constantly Fail—And Selling Them Cheaper

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne innovative company perfectly embodies the ideals of consumers who deserve and are demanding the ‘right to repair’. Dorman Products‘ constant detective work to see which automotive parts are failing in large numbers on which models has allowed them to grow into a big operation—where they know exactly which parts on your car are likely to break first, why, and how to make them better, giving consumers not only cheaper prices at the garage, but the freedom of DIY.

