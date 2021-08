Since its discovery in 2009, Candida auris has emerged as a serious threat to human health. While it can colonize the skin of healthy people without causing symptoms, the fungus also invades the bloodstreams and wounds of vulnerable people, often in health care settings, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one-third of people with these invasive infections die. Last week, the CDC announced more bad news about C. auris: what the agency says is the first evidence that highly drug-resistant strains of the fungus are spreading from person to person.