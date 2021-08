Welcome back to our long-dead and now revived feature “Gaming Respawn Plays”. Here us Gaming Respawners get together and talk about the games we are currently playing, whether they be brand new games, older games we never got to before, or even games we are revisiting because we missed them or because they are online titles that require our constant attention (*coughs* and money *coughs*). Join us as we regale you on our current video gaming adventures and see if you’re inspired to play any of these games yourselves if you haven’t already.