Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Carbon, IL

Edley's Bar-b-que Announces New Glen Carbon Location

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GLEN CARBON – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today that it will open the doors of its newest location in Glen Carbon, IL on Monday, July 26, 2021. This new joint marks the first Illinois location for the famed Nashville BBQ restaurant, which currently operates three locations in Nashville and one in Chattanooga, and also marks the first franchise location for the brand. Edley’s Bar-B-Que Glen Carbon will open along Route 157, across from Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 2392 Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Glen Carbon, IL
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar B Que#Food Drink#Il#Nashville Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jacqueline Duty Joins Growth Initiative With Riverbender.com July 30, 2021

ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com has hired veteran marketing consultant- Jacqueline Duty- to help broaden sales in all its various products. Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said he met Jackie many years ago when she and Dan Brannan approached the Riverbender to collaborate on an idea for growing a website with a focus on Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. “She is a great asset to the team, and we are all very excited to have someone with her level o Continue Reading
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Glen Carbon Scooters Coffee Rocks With Huge Opening Week

GLEN CARBON - Scooter’s Coffee has opened its business at 4208 Illinois Route-159 in Glen Carbon and already is a hit, owner Robert Semptimphelter said this week. “I always wanted to own my own business,” Robert said. “I did my due diligence phase and my values aligned perfectly with Scooters. We feel very fortunate to be in the location in Glen Carbon. The people who live here and traffic counts here are outstanding.” The Scooters was so popular that before Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Mooney Hill Produce In Edwardsville Is As Good As It Gets

EDWARDSVILLE - If you have traveled down Illinois State Route 157, either entering or leaving Edwardsville, you may have noticed a conglomerate of signs on the curve, right at the edge of town. The hand written, sandwich board signs have cute little sayings advertising a variety of produce that is available if you turn in the driveway, the entrance to Mooney Hill Produce. Produce available depends on the time of the year. But, if you have ever ventured up that drive and made a purchase, you ar Continue Reading
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Profile in Glen Carbon Hosts Ribbon Cutting with Ed Glen Chamber to Celebrate One Year in Business

EDWARDSVILLE — Profile hosted a Ribbon Cutting with the Ed Glen Chamber yesterday in celebration of the weight loss and nutrition program’s one-year anniversary in Glen Carbon, Ill. Due to the pandemic, Profile was not able to have an in-person grand opening last year. “I want to thank everyone who came out to help us celebrate the milestone of reaching our first year in business. Although we have been in continuous operation since launching our Profile location in May of Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

DraftKings At Casino Queen Donates $15,000 To Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen , on Wednesday morning, supported local Girl Scouts and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois by purchasing 3,000 Girl Scout Cookies – a total sum of $15,000 that will benefit the Girl Scouts Outreach Programs. Amanda Hass , DraftKings at Casino Queen director of marketing, presented the check to Mary Buchanan , Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Senior Director of Program Engagement, Heidi Koehl Weaver , Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois director Continue Reading
Madison, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis Gateway Balloon Festival Launches Labor Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS - Hot air balloons will return to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison this Labor Day weekend, the first balloon event to take place at the property in decades. The St Louis Gateway Balloon Festival is part of the Balloon Glow Tour, a national circuit of hot air balloon events that visits New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas among other stops on the tour. The event takes place over four evenings and will feature a display of static hot air balloons glowing Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Explore National Fishing Month in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE —The reason every angler takes to the water is different and for Patrick McRae it’s the lure of being able to catch a 100-pound catfish. National Fishing Month starts Sunday and McRae is helping the county kick off its campaign and looking forward taking part in one of his favorite sports. “The largest fish I’ve caught so far is a 90-pound blue catfish,” McRae said. “The most unusual was a pallid sturgeon, which is an endangered species.” Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

How To See The Union Pacific BIG BOY 4014 Pass The National Museum Of Transportation

ST. LOUIS - Enjoy the Union Pacific BIG BOY #4014 as it passes the National Museum of Transportation from a private viewing stand. Talk about up close and personal! Scheduled pass by at 9:30 am on Monday, August 30th. The Dream Team of Steam Raffle One lucky winner will enjoy breakfast and coffee in the cab of the Museum's BIG BOY #4006 with three friends, a Museum Annual Membership, a BIG BOY Swag Bag, designated parking, and private viewing on the Museum mainline viewing stand. Raffle Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Calling All 'Grandpas' For Christmas Wonderland

ALTON - The holiday transformation of Rock Spring Park in Alton will begin in early September, and new Christmas Wonderland volunteers are always needed to help put together displays to ensure the holidays sparkle in 2021. An informational meeting for volunteers is planned for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Meunstermann Pavilion in Gordon Moore Park. The Grandpa Gang, which coordinates the annual Christmas event, is looking for volunteers to help with tasks like setting up wooden displays and Continue Reading
Mississippi StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Call for Vendors for 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are seeking sponsors, exhibitors, and vendors for the 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 12:00 to 10:00 PM, attracts thousands of community members and tourists to Downtown Alton to celebrate Illinois watersheds through art, music, and conservation. Conservation-based organizations and eco-friendly businesses, artists, and makers are Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Revisit Their Youth: Cedarhurst Of Godfrey Enjoy Slip and Slide Event On Hot July Day

GODFREY - For a few minutes on this hot July day, Cedarhurst Senior Living of Godfrey residents revisited their youth via a special slip n’ slide event. The seniors completely enjoyed the slip and slide exercise with bright smiles on their faces. "The weather was hot, but the residents thought of creative ways to cool off," Cedarhurst Director of Sales Breanna Wyman said. "Children from Little Knights Daycare next door also joined in the fun." Cedarhurst Senior Living is located at Continue Reading
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Glen Carbon Public Library Releases Activities For August 2021

August 1-31 “Back to School” —TV/Movie Trivia Trivia Daily at Glen Carbon Library via Kahoot! Ready to go "back to school"!? This trivia will cover some of the most famous TV shows and movies of the past decades through today. You may even find something new to watch. Put your knowledge to the test with our Kahoot! self-paced quiz we created for you to enjoy. Visit our FB or Website for the link to starting playing on your desktop or enter this GAME PIN on the Kahoot! Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Releases Change In Website For Aug. 7 Vehicle Surplus Sale

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County released information Wednesday morning that the website to view the vehicle surplus sale items has been changed. Madison County will hold the auction, which will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. The county will sell more than a half-dozen vehicles. The items, which will be sold to the highest bidder as-is, include a Chevy Impala, two Ford Expeditions, two Dodge caravans, three Ford F150 pick-up trucks, four Ford Crown Victorias, Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy