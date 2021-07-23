Cancel
Nick Cannon Gets Seriously Revenge Pranked by Kevin Hart: 'My Phone Is Blowin' Up!'

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever you do, don't give Kevin Hart a llama. That is, unless you want your phone number displayed on billboards so that anyone and everyone can give you a call. This is exactly what happened to Nick Cannon Thursday (July 22) after Hart commissioned a huge digital billboard above the Courtyard by Marriott in Los Angeles that pokes fun at Cannon for having four babies with three women in the past year. "For any advice on fatherhood ? Call my best friend Nick Cannon," reads the billboard. And yes, Cannon's actual cell number was included under the words "Hey guys! here is his cell #."

Nick Cannon
Kevin Hart
