Welcome to Genshin Impact 2.0 and the beautiful land of Inazuma. If you're here looking for assistance on the Sacrificial Offering that means you've already made it past Ritou and through the quest A Strange Story in Konda. It seems that the mysterious masked shrine maiden isn't quite done with the Traveller yet. This guide will go through steps to complete the Sacrificial Offering quest netting you all kinds of rewards along the way including the Memento Lens key item.