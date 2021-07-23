Cancel
Music

Foo Fighters Tie Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay Top 10s Chart Record

By Chad Childers
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congrats to the Foo Fighters who have been etching out their own place in Billboard chart history recently, setting a new record for the second week in a row. Their latest achievement comes on Billboard's Rock and Alternative Airplay chart where the band just score their 13th Top 10 song, which brings them into a tie with Cage the Elephant for top honors.

