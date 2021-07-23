Foo Fighters Tie Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay Top 10s Chart Record

After "Butter" placed #1 for seven consecutive weeks on Billboard's "HOT 100" chart, BTS's newest single, "Permission To Dance," is the new king. On July 19, Billboard reported that "Permission To Dance" topped the HOT 100 chart. Billboard wrote, "Following its July 9 release, "Dance" drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads (via its original and instrumental digital versions, each on sale for 69 cents) in the week ending July 15, according to MRC Data... BTS has achieved its Hot 100 No. 1s over a span of 10 months and two weeks. That's the quickest accumulation of five leaders since Michael Jackson tallied five, all from his album Bad, over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88: "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," with Siedah Garrett, "Bad," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Man in the Mirror" and "Dirty Diana... The Beatles hold the mark for the quickest span of five Hot 100 No. 1s, having earned their first five over exactly six months in 1964: "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Love Me Do," and "A Hard Day's Night."