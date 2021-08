A two-time captain for coach Daniel Seaver and the Pioneers, Sweeney capped off a tremendous career for St. John’s by recording 112 kills, 50 blocks and 13 aces as St. John’s finished 11-3 before losing to eventual state finalist Lincoln-Sudbury in a Central quarterfinal. Sweeney was named to the Mass. Boys’ Volleyball first-team all-state squad and also earned a spot on the Catholic Conference and Boston Herald all-star teams. Sweeney was a key cog in St. John’s run to the Catholic Conference title, as the Pioneers swept Xaverian and St. John’s Prep to raise the trophy. Sweeney was awarded the Pioneer Award this season by St. John’s. Sweeney will attend Northeastern University next fall to study engineering. He enjoys longboarding, coding and cooking in his spare time and also plays club volleyball for the SMASH volleyball club, The Gardner resident is the son of Kristin Schofield and Frank Sweeney.