Ohioans may have been exposed to monkeypox on flights, CDC warns
Ohioans may have been on the two flights taken by a U.S. citizen who later tested positive for monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the Ohio Department of Health that Ohio residents may have been on the flight from Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on July 8 and the flight from Atlanta to Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on July 9.www.daytondailynews.com
