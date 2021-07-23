Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

This River Cabin Resort In Utah Is The Ultimate Spot For A Getaway

By Catherine Armstrong
Posted by 
Only In Utah
Only In Utah
 9 days ago

The ideal Utah getaway combines the natural beauty of the Beehive State with lots of activities and some opportunities to rest and relax. With its scenic views of the Colorado River and stunning red-rock cliffs, outdoor recreation, yoga, and spa retreat, Sorrel River Ranch fits the bill.

Located right on the banks of the Colorado River, Sorrel River Ranch is the ultimate spot for a weekend getaway. The 240-acre ranch is just 20 miles from downtown Moab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CO3ye_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

The ranch has custom cabins to fit any accommodation needs, and they're outfitted with everything you need to feel right at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZ7QN_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

The 560-square-foot River Studio is large enough to sleep as many as four guests, and offers one king or two queen-sized beds in addition to a cozy living area and outdoor veranda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEBpL_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

Balcony studios offer sweeping views of the Colorado River...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxdIz_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

...and the 1,000-square-foot Family Suites include king-sized and queen-sized beds to accommodate up to six guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSXDG_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch
If you want to bring more friends and family members along, book the Ranch House Estate - a 3,425-square-foot dream home that sleeps up to 12 people.

You'll never be bored at this beautiful ranch! The numerous hiking trails in the area provide great exercise and scenic views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zO7uR_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch & Spa/Facebook

The ranch has a stable full of friendly horses. Take the one-hour guided horseback tour on the Mesa View Loop Trail. The wranglers here can also provide horseback riding lessons during your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujuuI_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

Another great way to explore the area is to take a Jeep or UTV on one of the off-road trails. The resort offers both types of vehicles for half or full day rentals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shvoa_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch & Spa/Facebook

For fun and relaxation right here at the ranch, visit the tennis courts, or play pickleball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, or ping pong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igcBD_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

Kids will want to hang out at the petting farm all afternoon. Meet the resident pot-bellied pigs, goats, miniature horses, rabbits, and chickens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhRM2_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

Take a yoga class, or visit the spa for some pampering while you're here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsSMd_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch & Spa/Facebook

...then dine right alongside the mighty Colorado River. You'll love the four-course chef's tasting farm-to-table dinner, with ingredients right from the ranch's gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Elg9X_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

At the end of a fun-filled day, gather around the bonfire to enjoy s'mores and meet some new friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUTzP_0b5wKHOl00
Sorrel River Ranch

Are you ready to book your trip to Sorrel River Ranch? Visit the ranch’s website to learn more and book your stay. Make sure to follow its Facebook page to see what’s new at the ranch this week.

There’s so much to see and do in Moab! Check out all the things to do in town , then grab a meal at The Cowboy Grill .

The post This River Cabin Resort In Utah Is The Ultimate Spot For A Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Utah

Only In Utah

1K+
Followers
264
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Pigs#Cowboy#Chickens#This River Cabin Resort#Jeep#Utv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Yoga
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

This Secluded Geothermal Hot Spring In Utah Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot

Utahns have plenty of options when it comes to swimming spots. From local public pools and water parks, to swimming holes surrounded by natural beauty, you can choose from all kinds of different places to splash and play. There’s a spot in the Beehive State that offers a one-of-a-kind swimming experience, and you’ll find it […] The post This Secluded Geothermal Hot Spring In Utah Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

You’ll Find Views Unlike Any Other At This Utah Lodge And Campground

A trip to Utah’s Four Corners region includes plenty of vast, open landscape that reminds us why Hollywood portrays this place as The Wild West. One look at these views, and you’ll immediately conjure up visions of outlaws on horseback, tearing across the desert to elude the sheriff and his posse. You can enjoy some […] The post You’ll Find Views Unlike Any Other At This Utah Lodge And Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Play Like An Olympian All Summer Long At This Utah Park

You might think of winter sports when you think of the Utah Olympic Park in Park City. Snow-covered ski runs and national ski and snowboard events are the business at hand when it’s cold and snowy, but during the summer, this place is a playground for summertime adventures. Hope in your car and head up […] The post Play Like An Olympian All Summer Long At This Utah Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

It’s Official: Utah’s Very Own Vernal Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

When you think of “cool” Utah towns, what comes to mind? The folks over at Matador Network recently compiled a list of The 25 Coolest Towns In America To Visit In 2021, and a Utah town made the list. You might be surprised which town they chose, but we definitely agree that this place should […] The post It’s Official: Utah’s Very Own Vernal Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

The Frozen Treats At Icy Mountain Make Warm Utah Days So Much Better

A sweet treat makes every day a little bit better, and Utahns have tons of options when it comes to goodies. From ice cream parlors to candy shops and bakeries, there’s a locally-owned business with decadent, homemade desserts for every palate. Icy Mountain offers frosty, shaved ice treats with unique flavors you’ll love. Visit Icy […] The post The Frozen Treats At Icy Mountain Make Warm Utah Days So Much Better appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

The Utah Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 9th Year Of Fun & Festivities

If dragons, wizards, mermaids and fairies spark your imagination, and tales of King Henry the VIII and Queen Elizabeth fascinate you, then you’ll want to attend this year’s Utah Renaissance Festival. It’s happening soon, so make plans now! Visit the Utah Renaissance Faire’s website to get your tickets in advance, and check out its Facebook […] The post The Utah Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 9th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Grotto Falls Trail Is A Beginner-Friendly Waterfall Trail In Utah That’s Great For A Family Hike

Looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors with your clan? Look no further than Grotto Falls Trail! True to its name, the trail leads to both a waterfall and grotto. What the name doesn’t tell you is that it’s also a short, easy hike. Offering a big payoff with minimal effort, this beginner-friendly […] The post Grotto Falls Trail Is A Beginner-Friendly Waterfall Trail In Utah That’s Great For A Family Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

The Hot Summer Night Train Ride At Heber Valley Railroad In Utah Will Give You An Evening To Remember

It’s hot, hot, hot, Utah! On a toasty summer evening, you can hide indoors and watch Netflix…or you can get outside and explore this beautiful state. The folks at Heber Valley Railroad aren’t afraid of those triple-digit days – they celebrate with the “Hot Summer Night” train ride. Visit the Heber Valley Railroad website to […] The post The Hot Summer Night Train Ride At Heber Valley Railroad In Utah Will Give You An Evening To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Goblin Valley State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Utah And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

Utah’s state parks each have something unique to offer. Most have beautiful scenery, and many have large reservoirs for fishing, boating, and swimming. Others offer perspectives on the state’s history, featuring Native American dwellings or pioneer heritage sites. The parks are as varied as the people who live here, and there’s something for everyone. The […] The post Goblin Valley State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Utah And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Chow Down At HuHot Mongolian Grill, An All-You-Can-Eat Asian Restaurant In Utah

HuHot Mongolian Grill is not your average all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant. Instead, it’s a place where you can choose your own fresh ingredients for a delicious stir fry, which is prepared right in front of your very eyes! Of course, you can go back for more, and the different veg/protein combinations are so tasty, you’ll definitely […] The post Chow Down At HuHot Mongolian Grill, An All-You-Can-Eat Asian Restaurant In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Utah

The Charming Town Of Mount Pleasant, Utah Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life? The town of Mount Pleasant, Utah is a wonderful place to take a weekend trip and unwind. From its quaint Main Street to the natural beauty that surrounds the area, you will find your worries melting away as you take in all the […] The post The Charming Town Of Mount Pleasant, Utah Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

13 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Utah Before You Die

There are so many places to see and things to do in Utah that we’ve spent a lot of time creating road trips that will help you experience the entire Beehive State. We’ve compiled a list of all our best Utah road trips here for you. Make plans now to take all 13 of the […] The post 13 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Utah Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Take This 5.7-Mile Trail In Utah And Look 75 Feet Above You To See Morning Glory Natural Bridge

Utahns are spoiled when it comes to hiking trails. Not only do we have hundreds to choose from, but almost every trail features a unique rock formation, beautiful view, or stunning scenery. The Grandstaff Trail near Moab takes you to a cool natural bridge, and it’s a little less crowded than the trails inside Arches […] The post Take This 5.7-Mile Trail In Utah And Look 75 Feet Above You To See Morning Glory Natural Bridge appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Walk On The Wild Side When You Feed An Elephant And Rhino At Utah’s Hogle Zoo

A trip to Utah’s Hogle Zoo is always a wonderful experience. You’ll see majestic Amur tigers, playful polar bears, and powerful western lowland gorillas. Enjoy a ride on the Conservation Carousel and indulge in a tasty treat from The Beastro, then climb aboard the Zoofari Express train for a tour of the savanna animals. More […] The post Walk On The Wild Side When You Feed An Elephant And Rhino At Utah’s Hogle Zoo appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Everyone in Utah Must Visit This Epic Waterfall As Soon As Possible

When in the southern part of the state, you no longer need to search for the best waterfalls near me in Utah. Lower Calf Creek Falls is one of Utah’s most beautiful and enjoyable waterfalls. Plus, to reach the falls, you will experience one of the best hikes in Utah. There is no doubt this […] The post Everyone in Utah Must Visit This Epic Waterfall As Soon As Possible appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Here Are 15 Of The Best Kept Secrets In Utah

You’re probably familiar with some of Utah’s attractions such as our national parks, popular camping and fishing areas, and famous entertainment venues. These 15 spots are some of Utah’s “secret” spots – places that aren’t as familiar to everyone. We strongly believe that visiting any of these hidden places in Utah will be well worth […] The post Here Are 15 Of The Best Kept Secrets In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Sink Your Sweet Tooth Into The Delicious Dessert Bars At This New Shop In Utah

Dessert is one of the best things in life, and we’ll put in an extra hour at the gym any day of the week to enjoy it more often. There’s a new shop in Utah that offers some delicious dessert bars, and we just can’t get enough of them. Check out BLOX Dessert Bars: Are […] The post Sink Your Sweet Tooth Into The Delicious Dessert Bars At This New Shop In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Utah’s Albion Basin

The area surrounding two of Utah’s renowned ski resorts takes on a much different look in the summer. In the absence of snow, blooming wildflowers create a spectacular setting in the Albion Basin of Little Cottonwood Canyon. The cooler temperatures at an elevation of 9,500 feet, above the Snowbird and Alta resorts in Little Cottonwood […] The post Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Utah’s Albion Basin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

This Road Trip Takes You To Some Of Utah’s Most Under-Appreciated Towns

It’s time to hit the road and have some fun, Utahns! Today’s road trip will take you in a loop from Spanish Fork, along State Route 89, where you’ll visit several of Utah’s most under-appreciated small towns. Along the way, you’ll see a ghost town, a state park, a national forest, and a historic fort […] The post This Road Trip Takes You To Some Of Utah’s Most Under-Appreciated Towns appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Only In Utah

Plan Your Next Family Reunion At This Utah Ranch That Has Its Own Pool

Spending time with friends and family is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Planning a reunion can be a difficult task when your extended family is large, but at Hidden Springs Ranch, you can all hang out together in one lodge. Bring all your loved ones and check it out! Visit the Hidden Springs Ranch website […] The post Plan Your Next Family Reunion At This Utah Ranch That Has Its Own Pool appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy