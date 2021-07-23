This River Cabin Resort In Utah Is The Ultimate Spot For A Getaway

The ideal Utah getaway combines the natural beauty of the Beehive State with lots of activities and some opportunities to rest and relax. With its scenic views of the Colorado River and stunning red-rock cliffs, outdoor recreation, yoga, and spa retreat, Sorrel River Ranch fits the bill.

Located right on the banks of the Colorado River, Sorrel River Ranch is the ultimate spot for a weekend getaway. The 240-acre ranch is just 20 miles from downtown Moab.

The ranch has custom cabins to fit any accommodation needs, and they're outfitted with everything you need to feel right at home.

The 560-square-foot River Studio is large enough to sleep as many as four guests, and offers one king or two queen-sized beds in addition to a cozy living area and outdoor veranda.

Balcony studios offer sweeping views of the Colorado River...

...and the 1,000-square-foot Family Suites include king-sized and queen-sized beds to accommodate up to six guests.

You'll never be bored at this beautiful ranch! The numerous hiking trails in the area provide great exercise and scenic views.

The ranch has a stable full of friendly horses. Take the one-hour guided horseback tour on the Mesa View Loop Trail. The wranglers here can also provide horseback riding lessons during your stay.

Another great way to explore the area is to take a Jeep or UTV on one of the off-road trails. The resort offers both types of vehicles for half or full day rentals.

For fun and relaxation right here at the ranch, visit the tennis courts, or play pickleball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, or ping pong.

Kids will want to hang out at the petting farm all afternoon. Meet the resident pot-bellied pigs, goats, miniature horses, rabbits, and chickens.

Take a yoga class, or visit the spa for some pampering while you're here...

...then dine right alongside the mighty Colorado River. You'll love the four-course chef's tasting farm-to-table dinner, with ingredients right from the ranch's gardens.

At the end of a fun-filled day, gather around the bonfire to enjoy s'mores and meet some new friends.

If you want to bring more friends and family members along, book the Ranch House Estate - a 3,425-square-foot dream home that sleeps up to 12 people.

Are you ready to book your trip to Sorrel River Ranch? Visit the ranch’s website to learn more and book your stay. Make sure to follow its Facebook page to see what’s new at the ranch this week.

