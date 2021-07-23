Multiple people hospitalized after fire in Framingham home, including police officers
FRAMINGHAM - A woman and several Framingham police officers were hospitalized Friday following a fire in a bedroom at a Brackett Road apartment, authorities said. The 31-year-old woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after the 8:50 a.m. fire at 19 Brackett Road, while the police officers were taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said.www.milforddailynews.com
Comments / 1