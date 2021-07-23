Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha Bringing Back Giant Leg Lamp for Christmas in July Event This Weekend

By Stryker
Posted by 
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mr. Parker did say, once the leg lamp lit up, it reminded him of the Fourth of July. So this is perfect. Today I learned that the infamous leg lamp that we all know and love from 'A Christmas Story' was invented in Oklahoma. Apparently a man by the name of Nolan James designed the iconic lamp. He actually built it at the OU School of Visual Arts when he was a teacher there and kept it in his office. One of his students would go onto be on the production team for 'A Christmas Story' and said his teacher's lamp was the reference for the movie.

929nin.com

Comments / 0

92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Parker, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Obituaries
Chickasha, OK
Obituaries
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Obituary#A Christmas Story#Toys#The Chickasha Leg Lamp#The Band Of Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
92.9 NIN

Texas Mini Golf Course is the Future of Golf and I Love It

If you don't like playing mini golf, something is wrong with you. I'm always down for a game and one place in our state is eliminating a big hassle. Mini golf was a big deal for me when I was a kid. It was the one thing my Dad and I could agree on was a fun activity. We hit up as many courses as we could when I was a kid, but the one thing I always hated about mini golf was keeping score. Granted, as a kid, my dad took care of that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy