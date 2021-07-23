Come Support Boonville Boy Fighting Cancer at ‘Dino Day’ Event This Weekend
That adorable youngster you see above is Ace Turner (how cool is that name?), and you are invited to a special event being held this weekend in his honor. You see, Ace and his family are fighting for his life right now. Earlier this year they heard those four words no parent wants to hear - "your child has cancer." In Ace's case, he was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia. Since then, Ace has made and will continue to make, several trips to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis where he spends hours hooked up to IVs, doing transfusions, and sitting through chemotherapy treatments.my1053wjlt.com
Comments / 0