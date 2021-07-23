Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

SEPIROTH: “CONDEMNED TO SUFFER”

nocleansinging.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This is TheMadIsraeli‘s review of the third album by the Dutch death metal band Sepiroth, which was released earlier this month via the Petrichor label.) I’ve had a tough time finding death metal that appeals to me these days. I’ve found it so difficult to locate anything that isn’t drowned in gimmicks of rudimentary slam or isn’t consumed with trying to write shit that would’ve felt dated in 1995. I may take some heat for this, but at least from my perspective it feels like right now this is the main sub-genre of extreme metal that’s really lagging behind in 2021, and it’s REALLY lagging behind.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Themadisraeli#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

GONZO’S HEAVY ROUNDUP, JULY 2021

(Gonzo presents another end-of-month roundup spotlighting releases that have attracted his enthusiastic attention.) I have, and always will be, a voracious consumer of new music. Though nothing may take the place of how much fun it was to trade tapes with other weirdos in dark corners behind every sweaty beer-stained venue in creation, it’s sure as hell convenient to now find the same variety of under-the-radar bands on Bandcamp and Spotify.
Musicnocleansinging.com

THE SYNN REPORT (PART 136): ORYX

Variety, or so they say, is the spice of life. And since last month’s edition of The Synn Report was a rip-roaring Black-Thrash spectacular, I decided that this time around we’d go for a soul-crushing slow-motion apocalypse instead, courtesy of Colorada (by way of New Mexico) Blackened Sludge crew Oryx.
Musicnocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK: HORNWOOD FELL, CODEX NERO, PROFANE DESECRATION, CHAOS LUCIFERI

HORNWOOD FELL (Italy) It would go too far to call Hornwood Fell chameleons. They do change their musical colors, but not to match and blend in with some background setting (such as what other bands might be doing). They change to capture colors in their own heads, which seem to move like pools of mercury on a subtly shifting sheet of steel, catching different lights. And it’s not just the sounds that shift and re-form. The themes and inspirations change too.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas”

Miley Cyrus delivered a cover of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” during a show at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4, as Stereogum points out. The singer, who’s previously covered songs like Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Hole’s “Doll Parts” during performances, introduced her take on Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop classic by saying, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows—but you will know it after tonight.” Watch that below.
MusicMic

Miley Cyrus turns Party In The USA into a #FreeBritney anthem

If there are two artists who have flipped the child star trope on its head to become musical icons and lasting contributors to our culture, it's Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. So leave it to Miley to take the celebrity involvement in the #FreeBritney movement to the next level, turning her impossibly catchy, lasting hit "Party In The USA" into a free Britney anthem. Where other celebrities have posted gushy supportive captions to their social media, the ever subversive and re-inventing Miley went a step further.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What was Dusty Hill’s cause of death?

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill passed away at the age of 72 according to a statement released on Instagram. The American rock group announced the death of its legendary bassist on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. How did he die?. Who was Dusty Hill?. Born Joseph Michael Hill on May 19, 1949,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Cause of Death Officially Released

The sad circumstances surrounding the death of Metal Church lead vocalist Mike Howe continue to unfold. Authorities have released an official cause of death, according to TMZ. The heavy metal singer reportedly committed suicide based on evidence at the scene. It’s heavy news for fans of the metal group and for Howe’s close friends and family. According to the outlet, authorities have officially ruled Howe’s death a suicide.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...

Comments / 0

Community Policy