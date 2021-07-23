Cancel
Denver, CO

Short Stop: Flip Through the Binder of Asian Specialties at Woody's Wings & Things

By Molly Martin
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver's dining scene is making a big post-pandemic comeback, and we're hungering to get back out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit after more than a year of restaurant shutdowns and restrictions, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, we stopped at Woody's Wings & Things in Westminster, where you can find Chinese, Cambodian, Thai and Vietnamese dishes alongside corn dogs and French fries.

