Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Carbon, IL

Edley’s Bar-b-que Announces New Glen Carbon Location

riverbender.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN CARBON – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today that it will open the doors of its newest location in Glen Carbon, IL on Monday, July 26, 2021. This new joint marks the first Illinois location for the famed Nashville BBQ restaurant, which currently operates three locations in Nashville and one in Chattanooga, and also marks the first franchise location for the brand. Edley’s Bar-B-Que Glen Carbon will open along Route 157, across from Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 2392 S. State Rt. 157.

m.riverbender.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Carbon, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Tennessee, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar B Que#Que#Food Drink#Il#Nashville Bbq#Founder Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 2

Community Policy