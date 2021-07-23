Trailer snags guy wire, snaps Evergy pole; 70 lose power

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities reported a single vehicle injury accident at U.S. 77 mile marker 156 at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday. Bear N. Gooch, Milford, was traveling north on U.S. 77 in a 2009 Toyota Avalon at what he said was a high rate of speed. Gooch stated that he was attempting to pass a vehicle in front of him and moved to the southbound lane of travel but need to quickly move back to the north bound lane due to oncoming traffic. As he moved back to the north bound lane he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the highway to the right, roll over a guard rail and come to rest in the tree line on the passenger side of the vehicle.