Frank sits down with Tommy and Paul of Between The Buried and Me to get playfully deep about writing Colors II during the quarantine, the relationship between both records, how the pandemic affected the writing on the album, working with anxiety and depression, how they go about writing such technical material entirely via file sharing and text, how their fans fueled a new chapter of the band, how they went about choosing their first single on the album, what they’ve learned about themselves in the last 20 years of being a band and the feeling of reflecting on it, what they’re planning for the anniversary shows coming up and much more!