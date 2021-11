ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County, area nonprofits are pulling together along with schools to help out for Thanksgiving. Once again this year, the Rockbridge Area Relief Association is working with local schools to distribute turkey dinners to families that signed up for them earlier this month. There were no requirements to get a turkey beyond the registration.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO