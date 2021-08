Due to the weather, Grandma's Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation have canceled their popular Wednesday Night At The Races For Proctor for tonight (July 28). So, instead of happening tonight, the next race will be August 4 at Duluth East High School, at 6:00 p.m. The races will then continue every Wednesday (hence the name), and participants will be separated into different heats based on the number of kids in any specific age group.