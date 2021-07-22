Cook tames PGA Riviera Maya with course-record-setting 66
Ben Cook had the only bogey-free round Thursday and played 10.43 strokes better than the field. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) TULUM, Mexico–A birdie-birdie-birdie start on a very tough course set the tone early for Ben Cook Thursday in the opening-round of the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo. The 27-year-old from Caledonia, Michigan, went on to card a bogey-free, 6-under 66 and finished the day leading by three over fellow Americans Mookie DeMoss and Conner Godsey.www.pgatour.com
