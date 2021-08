Leinweber: Problem-solving running back with the physical ability to create yardage on his own. Ealy runs with great step frequency, keeping his legs moving at all times. He is very shifty, making jump cuts and getting lateral in a hurry, causing opponents to miss in the hole. Using varied speeds prevents defenders from getting a beat on him as he can be sudden or fluid on the same run. Due to his low pad level, opponents have nothing to hit, missing frequently as he bounces off tackles. Ealy possesses great acceleration and burst, beating linebackers to the corner. He is a reliable receiver and can use his shiftiness and explosiveness to get away from defenders. Subscribe for full article.