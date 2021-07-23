Cancel
Melty Blood: Type Lumina trailer introduces Arcueid Brunestud

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType-Moon and French Bread released the latest trailer for their upcoming 2D fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and it features Arcueid Brunestud. Melty Blood is a 2D fighting game set in the same world as Type-Moon’s visual novel Tsukihime. Arcueid Brunestud is the main heroine of Tsukihime, but she previously appeared in all the other Melty Blood games, Fate/EXTRA, and more. Arcueid is a royal member of a vampire race known as the “True Ancestors.” She went through a traumatic event that brought out a naive and innocent side of her. She may act more innocent, but she’s still as powerful as ever. While she is still a vampire, she’s able to survive direct sunlight. She meets Shiki while pursuing her greatest enemy, but little did she know that he would also become a part of a fateful encounter that awaits.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy