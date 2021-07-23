Cancel
Brian Setzer Shares Surf-Rock Track From ‘Gotta Have the Rumble’ Album

By Best Classic Bands Staff
bestclassicbands.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Setzer is releasing Gotta Have the Rumble, his first solo album in seven years. The title arrives on CD on August 27, 2021, on Surfdog Records. (A vinyl edition will be released this fall; date TBA.). The iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy Award-winner has shared two songs in advance. The first single, “Checkered Flag,” arrived June 25, the day the album was announced. Watch the animated music video below, depicting a classic hot rod race created by graphic artist Juan Pinto.

bestclassicbands.com

