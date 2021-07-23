Brian Setzer Shares Surf-Rock Track From ‘Gotta Have the Rumble’ Album

Scotty McCreery gets his heart stolen all over again with a newly-released track, sharing the flirtatious fun of “Why You Gotta Be Like That.”. Featuring an upbeat sway and a breezy, sunshine-country sound, the feel-good anthem captures a moment of unexpected and effortless romance. Getting caught off guard by his partner’s casual beauty, McCreery matches his rumbling baritone with a can’t-get-over-you chorus, and says the track was inspire by his wife, Gabi. The North Carolina hit maker co-wrote “Why You Gotta Be Like That” with James McNair, and Jordan Schmidt, thinking back to an everyday moment that took his breath away.