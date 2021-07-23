Cancel
Kanye West reveals new collaboration with Jay Z on ‘Donda’ album

Photo credit: Bang media – Splash news

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song.

The ‘Stronger’ rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming DONDA album in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 and fans were delighted to discover the “99 Problems” hitmaker is a guest on the record, marking the pair’s first collaboration in five years, having last teamed up on Drake’s 2016 track “Pop Style.”

Jay can be heard rapping: “Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.”

And according to Young Guru, Jay’s verse was added to the song just hours before fans got to hear it for the first time.

He tweeted: “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm (sic)”

Although tickets for the listening party were sold for between $20 and $50, Kanye reportedly gave $5k away to staff and students at local colleges and universities.

The 44-year-old rapper was supported at the event by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, their four children, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The album preview also revealed both Playboi Carti and Roddi Ricch appear on different songs on the record.

Carti could be heard rapping over an uptempo beat before Kanye took over the vocal, while Roddi features on a piano-led track with lines such as: “They said I was mad at the Grammy’s/But I’m looking at my Grammy right now.”

The likes of the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk all also appear on various tracks on the highly-anticipated album.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes its name as Kanye West plans 2nd listening party

As Kanye West finalizes the plans on his second listening party, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are temporarily changing its name in honor of its world famous resident. Multiple media outlets report that West is trying to figure out how to make the second listening session on Aug. 5 different from the first in order to fill all the seats as he did on July 22, 2021.

