PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jefferson Health’s Dr. Rob Danoff sat down virtually with CBS3’s Janelle Burrell about the latest surge of COVID-19, mostly caused by the Delta variant. Below is a transcript of the interview. Janelle Burrell: “A lot of people ask me, ‘If I’ve been vaccinated, why do I still have to wear a mask?’” Dr. Rob Danoff: It’s a great question but the reason being is the Delta variant is very contagious. For every one person who has the infection, they can spread it to six others. Fortunately, the vaccines have done a good job of preventing us from getting sick...