You may not have had the opportunity to know Herbert Masami Katekaru but for those that knew him, not one single soul, would want for comfort or beg for kindness. Affectionately known to his closest as Kate, Papa passed peacefully at home surrounded by family in presence and many in spirit. Even as cancer ravaged his body, he wanted to live and fight as long and hard as he could. He wanted to see his grandsons blossom into men and reach their dreams and desires. The hard fought battle ended on July 13, 2021, after he woke up and said, "ok" and made the journey home to peace and tranquility.