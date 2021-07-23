Quantum Defense for Crypto Would Decrease Usability, Study Shows
The adaptations that cryptocurrencies would have to undergo to fend off quantum attacks would decrease their usability. These are the results of a study conducted by Stephen Homes, Arqit’s chief product officer, and Liqun Chen from the University of Surrey. In the paper, the authors posit that quantum computers could in theory use Shor’s algorithm to break cryptocurrencies’ encryption. They believe this algorithm could break Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) signatures, which many cryptocurrencies depend on.beincrypto.com
Comments / 0