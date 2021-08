The world of trading was once only available to elite investors. Big financial institutions were simple middlemen that matched both sides of the trade while earning hefty commissions. Today, this is not the case anymore as this forbidden world opened up to the masses. Anyone today can grab his smartphone, open an account with a broker and start trading from anywhere in the world. Many services started to pop up to cater to the average Joe. From easy guides to trading schools…the world of trading became an industry by itself. One of those newly established services is trading signals, which are pieces of information sent to traders about the asset’s price direction. Can those signals be worthy and REALLY make you money? Let’s talk about crypto trading signals.