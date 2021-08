Watch list season is upon us, and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. Martinez, who makes his third straight appearance on the Maxwell Award watch list, comes off a shortened 2020 season where he completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,055 yards and four TDs, while rushing for a team-high 521 yards and seven scores. Martinez became the third player in program history to lead Nebraska in both rushing and passing in the same season and was the fourth Husker quarterback to lead NU in rushing. His 71.5 completion percentage ranked fifth in Big Ten history and was the fourth-best mark in a Big Ten Conference season.