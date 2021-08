The Minnesota Vikings added a legit third wide receiver option to their lineup by signing former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook over the weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Westbrook was in Minnesota to work out with the team on Saturday, and if everything went ok, he would likely sign with team, well it appears that everything went ok, as Westbrook confirmed the signing on Instagram saying, "I am so excited to venture onto this new journey with the Minnesota Vikings."