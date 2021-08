BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was obvious that Jack Eichel was angry with what he heard from Kevyn Adams when he spoke to the media last Thursday. Late Friday night, Eichel’s agents put out a statement that led with “In response to the Sabres’ statement of being in control of the process.” Eichel can be angry all he wants, but by putting out a statement and saying things like “the process is not working” and that they were anticipating a trade by the start of NHL free agency.