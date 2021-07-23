Cancel
How Formula E's London indoor/outdoor circuit went from being 'too out there' to reality

By James Elson
motorsportmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula E has been taking motor sport to places that no petrol-powered racing car can dream of, with circuits that meander around city centre buildings and historic landmarks. At the London E-Prix this weekend, Formula E will take another step into the unknown, as it goes through an exhibition centre, in the first ever internationally recognised ‘indoor / outdoor’ race in – and around – the ExCel Centre in East London’s historic Docklands area.

