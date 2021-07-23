How Formula E's London indoor/outdoor circuit went from being 'too out there' to reality

They're pretty rare in pro racing, and the reason for this one is even more unusual. Receiving a black flag is the kind of thing you're warned about if you go to a rental karting center. If you keep crashing or you don't pay attention to the instructions about yellow flags, they'll pull you off the track for the rest of the grid's safety and general fun. In a professional motorsport context, the drivers know what they're doing; even if you, say, ram into your title rival behind a safety car during a moment of rage, getting told you're out of the race altogether is unusual.