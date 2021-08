Lordstown’s share prices have been sliding for months, but a hedge fund has committed to purchasing millions in stock. Lordstown Motors' recent history has been tumultuous. There was a prototype vehicle fire in January, leadership changes in June, and orders from the past few years that weren't as binding as we all thought; it's a company embroiled in controversy. News of around $400 million in funding, then, would definitely be welcome. If only it were that simple.