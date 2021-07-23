A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘The Chair’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’
Grammy winner Billie Eilish makes her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, on September 3. A follow-up to her new album, “Happier than Ever,” the concert will feature every song in the album’s sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. Co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a journey through Eilish’s hometown.thestreamable.com
