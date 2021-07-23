Cancel
Yola Walked Through Fire to Stand for Herself

By Erica Campbell
Spin
Cover picture for the articleThere’s a staggering sentence in the bio that accompanied the sample of singer-songwriter Yola’s sophomore album, Stand For Myself. In discussing a perspective shift since the release of her 2019 Grammy-nominated debut, Walk Through Fire, she says she was persuaded from being her true self, sharing, “There was a little hiatus where I got brainwashed out of my own majesty, but a bitch is back.”

MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Yola Performs ‘Stand for Myself’ Songs on Rolling Stone’s Twitch

Yola performed new songs from her album Stand for Myself and defined the differences between American and British music-listening habits during an appearance on Rolling Stone’s Twitch on Tuesday. Stand for Myself, Yola’s second album for the Easy Eye label, will be released July 30th. Speaking with interviewer Tia Hill just a couple of days after her appearance at Newport Folk Festival, Yola discussed the variety of influences that go into composing her music. There’s a genreless aspect to English fandom she enjoyed as a child of the Nineties. “The way we absorb music is that we get everything at once,” she...
MusicNo Depression

SPOTLIGHT: Yola on Standing Up and Claiming Her Majesty [VIDEO]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Yola is No Depression’s Spotlight artist for July 2021. Read more about her and her new album, Stand For Myself (out July 30), in our feature story, and look for more from Yola all month long. “Now I’m alive,” Yola sings throughout the title track of her new...
CelebritiesGarden & Gun

Yola Does It Again

”Hiiiiiiiiiiii, it’s me!” cackles Yola, her boisterous greeting practically exploding through the phone when I reach her at her home in Nashville earlier this summer. “Now, how are you?” (Not bad, thanks for asking!) Chatting with Yola feels like catching up with an old friend, even if we’ve just met. She has a disarmingly positive demeanor, a bawdy sense of humor, and an infectious laugh that slices through cynicism like a chef speed-chopping onions. That personality—along with a gorgeous and booming singing voice—endeared her to fans and critics upon the release of her 2019 debut, Walk through Fire, which garnered the U.K.-born singer four Grammy nominations and helped her become the toast of her adopted hometown of Nashville, opening for Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow. The day after our conversation, Yola, who turns thirty-eight this summer, is moving to a new house in Music City, leaving two roommates for a place of her own. “I need a nest for myself,” she coos.
Musicwmagazine.com

Yola Finds Her Voice

“All I want is for you to hear the sound of my voice,” Yola croons on “Like a Photograph,” a crackling plea to a lover who is slipping through her fingers. “Once you hear me,” she continues, with almost unbearable sweetness, “I fear you’ll be left with no choice.” Yola certainly knows her strengths: in the last three years, that voice—as rich as it is twangy— has proven irresistible to crowds across the globe. “Like A Photograph” is one of 12 tracks on Stand for Myself, the 37-year-old singer’s sophomore album out Friday.
MusicPopMatters

Yola Brilliantly Expands Her Soulful Sound on ‘Stand For Myself’

The Yola of Stand For Myself would agree with her oft-quoted English clergyman Thomas Hobbes that life is “solitary, nasty, brutish, and short”. The dozen self-penned tracks on her sophomore release concern the fact of being alone in the world, the cruel behavior people exhibit, and the finality of death. Yola’s serious, but she’s not a pessimist. Instead, her philosophy is tinged with humor at the absurdity of it all. She’s more Hobbes the tiger stuffed animal than the dour cleric. Even when she’s complaining, it’s with a purpose. Yola wants her listeners to see the world how it is so they can rise up and change it for the better. Life may suck at times, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.
Beauty & Fashionfloodmagazine.com

Yola Takes a Stand

While the COVID-19 pandemic upended countless lives, the advent of the virus and ensuing lockdown had a profound, metamorphic impact on Yola. As the pandemic took hold, the Bristol, England-bred singer-songwriter made the decision to relocate to Nashville—a decision that, she explains, wasn’t made entirely by choice, and a move that would inadvertently shape her new album Stand for Myself.
MusicVulture

Yola Brought the Late Show House Down With ‘Stand for Myself’

“It was easier to sing than stand for myself,” Yola announces on the powerful, wild title track off her upcoming second album, Stand for Myself (out July 30), an anthem to her independence and perseverance. The singer-songwriter made both look easy when she performed “Stand for Myself” on July 20’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, absolutely owning the stage with a stellar, firework vocal display. Backed by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on piano, Yola gives a fairly contained performance of the song’s verses, building all her energy toward belting, wailing, and growling her way through that explosion of a bridge. It feels triumphant to hear Yola declare, “I’m alive, alive, I’m alive!” with all of her might, and clearly, the audience felt it too, giving her a much-earned standing ovation. You’ve got to see this one for yourself.
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

Yola Takes The Whole Wheel With 'Stand For Myself'

When the artist Yolanda Quarterly, now better known as Yola, was just a bump in her mother's belly, she was already bopping to music. Yola's mother was a registered nurse, who used to DJ at a hospital's mental health unit. Disco and soul, sounds Yola would hear before entering the world, would go on to influence her later in life.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Yola

Our new Bridge Artist of the Week gave us one of our most memorable 909 Sessions to date, back in 2018. Of course, we're talking about Yola!. With her brand-new album, “Stand For Myself,” the British singer-songwriter defines her own story, in what she calls a “genre-fluid” musical experience. In a recent interview with Jon Hart, Yola relates the collection of songs to listening to UK radio while growing up. “There didn't used to be a separation of genre,” she said. “That's what you're gonna be hearing – all the connective tissue of that music and how it relates to each other… It's more about the aesthetic than it is about the genre.”
