Yola Walked Through Fire to Stand for Herself

”Hiiiiiiiiiiii, it’s me!” cackles Yola, her boisterous greeting practically exploding through the phone when I reach her at her home in Nashville earlier this summer. “Now, how are you?” (Not bad, thanks for asking!) Chatting with Yola feels like catching up with an old friend, even if we’ve just met. She has a disarmingly positive demeanor, a bawdy sense of humor, and an infectious laugh that slices through cynicism like a chef speed-chopping onions. That personality—along with a gorgeous and booming singing voice—endeared her to fans and critics upon the release of her 2019 debut, Walk through Fire, which garnered the U.K.-born singer four Grammy nominations and helped her become the toast of her adopted hometown of Nashville, opening for Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow. The day after our conversation, Yola, who turns thirty-eight this summer, is moving to a new house in Music City, leaving two roommates for a place of her own. “I need a nest for myself,” she coos.