Global Opioid Settlement Texas could receive over $1.5 billion
AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a historic $26 billion agreement that will bring desperately needed relief to Texans who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again.texasborderbusiness.com
