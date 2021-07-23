This Minnesota State Trooper’s Son Has the Best Toy Squad Car

Cancel
Most young kids in Minnesota have toy cars or trucks, but this young Minnesotan has the BEST toy police car in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol has been keeping our roads, highways and interstates safe across the Land of 10,000 Lakes since 1929 when the Minnesota Highway Patrol was created. And since then, many dedicated men and women have worn the familiar tan and maroon uniform and have driven those maroon State Patrol squad cars.

Stewartville, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcycle Accidents Hurt Stewartville Man, Kill Twin Cities Man

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two more motorcycle accidents have been reported in Minnesota. One injured a Stewartville man, the other killed a driver from the Twin Cities. The deadly wreck occurred around 7:30 pm Saturday in northeast Minnesota. The State Patrol reports 33-year-old Daniel Zenner of St. Paul Park was driving on a rural road in Lake County when his motorcycle “laid down on the highway and slid into the trees.” Zenner died at the scene of the wreck.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

It Has Been Another Deadly Week On Minnesota Roadways

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - It has been another deadly week on Minnesota roads. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, preliminary numbers show there have been 16 traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads since Saturday. The 16 deaths since Saturday brings the total number of traffic fatalities this year to 254, and compared to the 194 reported at the same time last year, is a 31 percent increase.
Zumbrota, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rural Zumbrota Man Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

A rural Zumbrota man was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash near Pine Island. Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Tat Erredge was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of two rural roads located about 4 miles northwest of Pine Island. A news release says the crash was reported just after 2 PM.
Austin, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Deadly Shooting Under Investigation in Austin

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Austin. The Austin Police Dept. received a 911 call around 2:00 am Saturday “about a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street NW." APD says the woman was transported...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Pedestrian Killed in Minneapolis Hit and Run

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle in a deadly hit and run in Minneapolis early today. Minneapolis Police issued a news release this morning concerning the death of a man in his 20s, who was hit by a speeding minivan on Lyndale Avenue in an area less than a half-mile northwest of Target Field. Witnesses reported the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner just before striking the victim around 1:20 AM. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Slain Northern Minnesota Law Officer Identified

Red Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - The northern Minnesota law officer who was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday has been identified. Red Lake Director of Public Safety Michael Burns says Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke died from gunshot wounds he suffered while responding to a call about a suicidal man in a residence with children possibly present. He says the suspect opened fire when Red Lake officers arrived at the scene and Officer Bialke was shot.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Family Of Minnesota Boy Thrown From 3rd Floor Balcony Suing MOA

We all remember the tragic events at the Mall of America back in 2019 when a stranger picked up and tossed a 5-year-old boy off the 3rd-floor balcony. Emmanuel Aranda was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted 1st-degree murder and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. Aranda told investigators his intention when he went to the mall that day, was to kill someone.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.

