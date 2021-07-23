This Minnesota State Trooper’s Son Has the Best Toy Squad Car

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle in a deadly hit and run in Minneapolis early today. Minneapolis Police issued a news release this morning concerning the death of a man in his 20s, who was hit by a speeding minivan on Lyndale Avenue in an area less than a half-mile northwest of Target Field. Witnesses reported the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner just before striking the victim around 1:20 AM. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.