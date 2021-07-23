Record Recipes (7/25/21 issue)
1 (5 oz.) can Genova yellowfin or albacore tuna, drained. Add balsamic vinegar and sugar to a small saucepan and place over medium high heat. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to medium low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring every so often until the balsamic vinegar turns into a thick syrup like consistency. Remove from heat and set aside (if the mixture hardens after removing from heat, reheat over low heat). While the balsamic vinegar is boiling, add the tuna, pesto and freshly ground black pepper to a small bowl; stir to combine. Place about a 1/2 Tablespoon of tuna pesto mixture on each cucumber round. Top with mozzarella ball, cherry tomato half and small basil leaf and secure with a toothpick. Transfer all to a platter. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and serve immediately. Makes 14 bites.
