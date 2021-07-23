Record Recipes (7/25/21 issue)

Looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner recipe that includes ingredients you most likely have on hand? This Tuna Pasta Salad is it!. When it's warm outside and we're approaching (or in the thick of) summertime, I start craving pasta salad. It's just one of those summer dishes that was always around in my childhood so I want to make it all the time for pool parties or for the kids to take with them to camp during the summer. Plus I get to have it too and that's a win-win in my book. This Tuna Pasta Salad doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to pasta salad, but it's so tasty you've just got to make this recipe.