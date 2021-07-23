Morrison County Relay for Life canceled for 2021; others still planned close to home

A Relay for Life event will not be held in Morrison County this year. However, Relay events will be held in Brainerd and in Sartell, for those who wish to take part. The Brainerd event will take place Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, 2000 13th St. SE, Brainerd. In Sartell, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center, 850 19th St. South, Sartell.