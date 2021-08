SEC Media Days 2021 debuted today and so did Luke Combs’ new hype song for SEC Football on the SEC Network. “South On Ya” is the music for the minute-long video the SEC Network and Combs shared on Monday to drum up the excitement around the kickoff of SEC Football only 47 days from now. I’ve already heard the song approximately 400 times on the all-day SEC Media Days broadcast, and I must admit that it did its job in getting me hyped up for that first SEC Saturday this fall.