2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dennis Osagiede, DL, Stephen F. Austin University

1.What are your favorite things about playing football for Stephen F Austin?. I really enjoy the sense of camaraderie and familiar feeling of grind that is going on at SFA. We are all competing with each other and growing each and every day. The coaches and players have one goal in mind of winning so every action we take is towards that. It’s a great environment to lay your head down and work. I want to be at the forefront of a shift in culture and way of life at this program. Before I got here things were in disarray but now we are a team that is headed in the right direction. These are my favorite things about what’s going on here.