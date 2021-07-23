Cancel
Free backpack child carriers being offered to Boone County parents looking to get outdoors

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri River Relief is hoping to make it easier to parents to wrangle their children while exploring the great outdoors. They’ve started a program where Boone County parents, who have a child under 5, can check out a backpack child carrier for up to one week. Executive Director Kristen Schulte says she hopes this will encourage more families to take up hiking and exploring the Missouri River.

