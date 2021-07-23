Free backpack child carriers being offered to Boone County parents looking to get outdoors
Missouri River Relief is hoping to make it easier to parents to wrangle their children while exploring the great outdoors. They’ve started a program where Boone County parents, who have a child under 5, can check out a backpack child carrier for up to one week. Executive Director Kristen Schulte says she hopes this will encourage more families to take up hiking and exploring the Missouri River.www.kjluradio.com
