2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Earl Stoudemire Jr., RB, Morehead State University
1.What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided to be a football player based on the environment I was in, I knew and understood I had talent at the sport, but once I became dedicated, I realized it would help change my families name and life and influence my city to show that there was a way out for other kids like me. My father influenced me, but after that I knew it would help me become a better all-around person.
