Q: We just bought a three-bedroom home. A month later, we learned that one of the bedrooms was a garage that was converted without a permit. No one disclosed this during the transaction. Instead, we learned about it when the building department cited us and ordered us to restore the garage or build a new one. This means we overpaid for a two-bedroom home. The sellers and agents said nothing in their disclosure statements, and the home inspector claims that permit searches are not within the scope of a home inspection. How can it be that no one was responsible for disclosing this issue?