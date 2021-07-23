10 Tips to Get the Best Results Photographing out of Helicopters
Aerial photography is a captivating and efficient way to showcase a client’s project, landscapes, or large-scale developments. In a recent shoot, I was commissioned to photograph 15-20 locations around Hong Kong. These varied from major highways, the Happy Valley racecourse, residential properties in Kennedy Town, container ports, Tsing Ma Bridge, and then over to Sheko Beach with a final hovering around Shatin.petapixel.com
Comments / 0