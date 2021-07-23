10 Tips to Get the Best Results Photographing out of Helicopters

My name is Sanjay Parikh, I’m 33 years old and I’ve been a touring photographer/videographer for about five years. I’ve been with my family in Shinedown for the past three years. One of my favorite parts about shooting a show is capturing the all of the fire and other pyrotechnic effects. We'll get to my 11 Favorite Shinedown Pyro Photos in a moment (you'll want to see these!), but first I wanted to share a bit about me and offer some tips on not only getting great pyro photos, but finding your way as a tour photographer, as well.