The Legend of Zelda is a hugely influential, widely beloved, and undeniably two-dimensional game. YouTuber CodyCantEatThis aims to challenge that last bit. Already well-known for his remarkable eye and talent for rebuilding classic 2D games in 3D, Cody has been cracking away at an incredible 3D rebuild of the original The Legend of Zelda title from NES. Back in May, he provided a status update showing the extensive work that he put into rebuilding the game’s iconic overworld, its many enemies, and a host of crucial items. Now, Cody is back with more: this time, he rebuilt all of the game’s dungeons and boss fights. It was not easy. Check out the video below for an in-depth walkthrough of his creative process.