IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2022 forward Kaleb Banks commits to Indiana
Class of 2022 Georgia based forward Kaleb Banks announced his commitment to Indiana on Friday afternoon. Banks made the announcement on his Twitter page. The 6-foot-8 Banks is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 123 overall player in the class and the No. 22 power forward according to that service. Banks projects as a hybrid small forward/power forward at the college level.www.thedailyhoosier.com
